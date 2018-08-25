The Latest: Colorado River bridge near Hoover Dam reopens

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on a Colorado River bridge closure (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The bridge that carries the principal highway between Phoenix and Las Vegas over the Colorado River has reopened after being closed part of Saturday afternoon.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said on Twitter that the highway bridge near Hoover Dam reopened after officers took into custody a person described earlier as possibly suicidal.

The closure of U.S. 93 in both directions caused traffic backups in Arizona and Nevada.

No additional information was immediately available.

4:45 p.m.

The bridge that carries the principal highway between Phoenix and Las Vegas over the Colorado River was closed temporarily Saturday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said on Twitter that officers were at the highway bridge near Hoover Dam because of a "possible suicidal subject," resulting in a closure of U.S. 93 in both directions and traffic backups in Arizona and Nevada.

No additional information was immediately available.