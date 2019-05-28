The Latest: Budget panel approves more money for defenders

3:38 p.m.

The Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee has approved increasing reimbursement rates for private attorneys who offer to work as state public defenders for clients who can't afford to hire their own lawyer.

The Republican-controlled committee voted Tuesday to go along with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to increase the hourly reimbursement from $40 to $70. The move is designed to address a shortage of attorneys willing to take the cases because of the reimbursement rate, which is the lowest in the country.

Evers proposed tying future reimbursement rate increases to inflation, but Republicans did not do that.

The panel also voted to raise the salaries of public defenders and prosecutors by 2% each of the next two years, in line with what other state employees receive. The committee also voted to add 34 assistant district attorney positions across the state.

11:23 a.m.

Continuing a University of Wisconsin tuition freeze for another two years and adding back scientists positions at the Department of Natural Resources are both up for key votes in the Legislature's budget committee.

The Joint Finance Committee was scheduled to vote Tuesday on UW funding and issues related to the DNR. The Republican-controlled panel was also deciding whether to go along with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to increase pay for assistant district attorneys and public defenders.

The committee is voting on changes to the Evers budget as it prepares to send the two-year state budget to the full Legislature, likely in June.

Republicans are expected to go along with Evers' call to continue the UW tuition freeze, but they will likely pare back the $110 million in additional funding Evers had for UW.