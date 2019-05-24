The Latest: Arizona Senate still short of budget votes

Four Democratic members of the Arizona House, from left, Athena Salman, Andres Cano, Diego Espinoza and Lorenzo Sierra confer on the House floor as a state budget plan awaits action, Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Phoenix. The Legislature moved in fits and starts as majority Republicans tried to round up the votes they need to pass the $11.8 billion spending plan without Democratic support. less Four Democratic members of the Arizona House, from left, Athena Salman, Andres Cano, Diego Espinoza and Lorenzo Sierra confer on the House floor as a state budget plan awaits action, Thursday, May 23, 2019 in ... more Photo: Bob Christie, AP Photo: Bob Christie, AP

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on action in the Arizona Legislature on a state budget (all times local):

1 p.m.

Senate President Karen Fann says there's still isn't a deal to bring enough holdout Republican senators on board to pass a budget she and House Speaker Rusty Bowers negotiated with Gov. Doug Ducey.

Fann said Friday that negotiations are ongoing to resolve the issues raised by a handful of majority Republicans and break the Senate logjam.

The GOP-controlled House passed three of the budget bills overnight before adjourning at about 2 a.m. Democrats oppose the $11.8 billion spending plan so all but one Republican needs to support it for it to pass the Legislature.

Issues among senators include how a $325 million tax cut package is structured, spending priorities that didn't make the cut and extending the time child sex assault victims can sue.

___

7 a.m.

The Arizona House worked into the early morning to pass several bills that are part of the $11.8 billion state budget package before calling it a night.

The House and Senate both plan to return late Friday morning to continue working on the budget that has solid majority Republican support in the House but falls far short of enough GOP backing for the Senate to act. Minority Democrats don't support the GOP plan.

Republican holdouts who forced a delay in Senate action Thursday led to anger among GOP House members that was caught on an open mic during a closed caucus meeting Thursday evening. Reps. Ben Toma and Kelly Townsend threatened to retaliate against two GOP senators who don't support the budget.

The House worked until about 2 a.m. Friday.