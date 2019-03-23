The Latest: Anti-Brexit protesters gather for London march

A demonstrator holds a holds a poster during a Peoples Vote anti-Brexit march in London, Saturday, March 23, 2019. The march, organized by the People's Vote campaign is calling for a final vote on any proposed Brexit deal. This week the EU has granted Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May a delay to the Brexit process.

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Protesters are gathering in central London before what is expected to be a massive march in favor of a second Brexit referendum.

The march will conclude outside Parliament, where the fate of the Brexit plan hangs in the balance.

Organizers are hoping to convince lawmakers to back a new referendum on whether Britain should follow through on plans to leave the European Union.

Britain opted to leave in a 2016 referendum, but the process has been stalled by political discord.

Tom Watson, the deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and other political figures are scheduled to address the crowd.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is not expected to attend. He has not been a strong supporter of the movement seeking a second vote.

___

7 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has told lawmakers she may not seek passage of her Brexit withdrawal plan in Parliament next week.

The embattled leader wrote to lawmakers Friday night saying she would bring the bill back to Parliament "if it appears that there is sufficient support."

She also says she would need the approval of House Speaker John Bercow to bring the plan back for a third time despite his objections.

Lawmakers have twice rejected the deal. Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on April 12 if no deal is approved.

She told lawmakers Britain still has options including an extension that would require taking part in European Parliament elections in May.

In a conciliatory note, she also offered to meet with lawmakers to discuss Brexit policy.