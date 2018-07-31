The Latest: Air quality alerts from Reno to Las Vegas

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on the wildfires and smoky conditions in Nevada (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Dense smoke from a series of wildfires burning in California has triggered air quality alerts across more than a 400-mile (640-kilometer) stretch of Nevada from Reno to Las Vegas.

The Clark County Department of Air Quality in Las Vegas has issued a smoke, ozone advisory through Wednesday in anticipation of air quality levels moving into the unhealthy range for the most vulnerable populations, including young children, senior citizens and those with respiratory issues.

The smoke is heavier in Reno and Carson City where the air pollution reached some of the worst ozone levels ever recorded in those cities on Monday because of big fires to the south near Yosemite National Park and to the north near Redding, California.

Air quality warnings that were in effect for all residents in Reno, Sparks and Carson City on Monday were dialed back to apply only to sensitive groups Tuesday morning but health officials say conditions may worsen as the day goes on.

10:50 a.m.

All roads are open and some evacuation orders have been lifted but dozens of homes continue to be threatened by a wildfire burning about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Reno near Pyramid Lake.

More than 300 firefighters are battling the Perry Fire between Palomino Valley and the lake. The blaze was estimated Tuesday morning to be about 30 percent contained.

State Route 446 was reopened early Tuesday between the Pyramid Highway and Nixon.

One vehicle has burned but no homes have been damaged or injuries reported.

The fire has burned about 68 square miles (176 sq. kilometers) since it started Friday evening.

Crews are battling temperatures expected to approach triple digits Tuesday afternoon as well as thick smoke from multiple fires burning in the region that has trigged air quality alerts in Reno, Sparks and Carson City.