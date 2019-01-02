The Latest: 1 Killed, officer injured in Albuquerque wrecks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on New Mexico weather (all times local):

9 a.m.

Authorities say one person was killed and a New Mexico State Police officer was injured in crashes early Wednesday on Interstate 40 in Albuquerque where the State Police on Twitter described road conditions in the area as "a sheet of ice."

According to the State Police, a tractor-trailer rig collided with a State Police vehicle and that a second big rig then collided with a tow truck whose driver stopped to help the officer involved in the first collision.

Identities and additional information about the circumstances of the wrecks and the officer's injuries were not released.

7:30 a.m.

The city of Albuquerque and the University of New Mexico were among numerous employers closing offices and other facilities Wednesday due to snowfall that also caused road closures in the region.

Other employers closing municipal offices or having only essential personnel work Wednesday included the cities of Las Vegas and Rio Rancho along with Sandia and Los Alamos national laboratories and Kirtland Air Force Base, while state offices in Santa delayed openings by two hours.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation's road-conditions website reported severe driving conditions in the Albuquerque, Moriarity and Gallup areas.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warning for southwestern New Mexico where snowfall was expected to slowly taper off Wednesday evening.