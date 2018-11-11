Tests find contamination in Indianapolis suburb

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — New test results confirm that groundwater and sewer vapors in an Indianapolis suburb have cancer-causing chemicals at levels that exceed the Indiana environmental agency's safe limits.

The Indianapolis Star reports that environmental firm EnviroForensics found high levels of trichloroethylene and tetrachloroethylene in Franklin. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says TCE and PCE are found in household items, such as cleaning solutions, but can have harmful health impacts in high concentrations.

Franklin Mayor Steve Barnett says the city hired the consulting firm to test if chemicals were leaving the site previously used by Amphenol, an electronics manufacturer.

The Daily Journal reports that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expanding its contamination testing area near the manufacturing facility. The federal government has also begun installing air filtering systems in some residences.