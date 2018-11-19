Tents catch fire at Minneapolis homeless camp; no injuries

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Multiple tents caught fire at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported in Monday's fires and the flames were extinguished, according to the Star Tribun e.

Hundreds of homeless people have been living at the encampment since the summer. Most of the encampment's residents are Native American and the camp has been called the "Wall of Forgotten Natives."

The city is working to move the camp's residents to a safer place as cold winter temperatures approach.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com