Tentative infrastructure plan gives hope to tunnel advocates

NEW YORK (AP) — Advocates of a $13 billion plan to build a new rail tunnel between New Jersey and New York are cautiously optimistic about ending a funding impasse with Republican President Donald Trump's administration.

A Congressional delegation led by Democratic House transportation chairman Peter DeFazio toured the existing 109-year-old tunnel and other rail infrastructure on Thursday and Friday.

The tunnel suffered extensive damage during 2012's Superstorm Sandy. It's a source of delays that ripple throughout the northeastern U.S.

Trump and Democratic leaders tentatively agreed on a long-term, $2 trillion infrastructure plan this week, though no details have been announced and it's unknown how it will be paid for.

Federal rail officials have refused to make the tunnel eligible for key grants and say New Jersey and New York aren't committing enough funding.