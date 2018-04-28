Tennessee teen finally granted wish to be a movie star

















JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — After being told he was going out to eat with family, Michael "Trey" Jones III was astonished when a white limousine pulled up to his house carrying two FBI bodyguards to escort him.

Upon arriving at the Ned R. McWherter Cultural Arts Center in Jackson, Jones was met with Hollywood Walk of Fame stars featuring his name and a red carpet that led to cheering family and friends.

After nearly two years, Jones was finally presented with his Make-A-Wish Foundation wish to be in a movie.

"It's always been a dream of mine," Jones said. "I've always wanted to be an entertainer/actor."

In most cases, wishes are granted in six months to a year but the nature of Jones' wish and illness made the process a bit longer.

Jones was all set to be in a movie last year but a few days before he was supposed to head to Atlanta, he was hospitalized for almost three weeks with pneumonia and the flu.

"I told him 'Trey don't fret this, the only reason you didn't get this movie is because God has something so much better for you,'" Grandma Judy Tate said.

Jones and his entourage left Thursday for the set of a major movie starring a well-known, Oscar Award-winning actor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

As Jones sat in his new director's chair, Councilman Ernest Brooks read him a letter and presented him with a key to the city as family members cheered and gushed with happiness.

Presenting wishes is the best part of the job for Make-A-Wish Mid-South Volunteer Megan Shulman.

"It's the best feeling in the world — it's why I do it," Shulman said. "It's spirit work."

In January of 2016 Jones was diagnosed with leukemia. Doctors said his body was 91 percent cancerous, Tate noted.

Despite the looming diagnosis, Jones never lost his faith or his positivity. Anytime someone looked like they were going to cry he would affectionately tell them to leave the room, Tate said.

After two and a half months of treatment, Jones was cancer free.

"It was a miracle," Grandma Cynthia Anderson said.

To make sure the cancer doesn't come back, Jones is still going through weekly chemotherapy treatments. Due to illnesses along the way, Jones' two years of treatment were extended — but he should be done by the end of August.

The wish is great, but it's getting through treatments that Jones' father Michael Jones II is most concerned about.

"I love it; I'm overjoyed and I'm glad he's getting this opportunity," Jones said. "As his dad, my main thing is supporting him through the race that he's running."

Information from: The Jackson Sun, http://www.jacksonsun.com