Tennessee officials to host 9 opportunity zone seminars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee economic development officials are hosting nine regional training sessions about the benefits of opportunity zones.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says presenters will include LaunchTN, Opportunity Alabama, Frost Brown Todd, LLC and Lattimore, Black, Morgan and Cain.

The Qualified Opportunity Zone community development benefit was created by President Donald Trump's tax law to encourage long-term investment in low-income communities.

Qualifying investments include multifamily housing, industrial development, brownfield redevelopment, retail development and operating businesses.

Sessions will be held in Kingsport on Dec. 3; Knoxville and Chattanooga on Dec. 4; Lawrenceburg on Dec. 5; Cookeville on Dec. 7; Jackson and Martin on Dec. 10; Memphis on Dec. 11; and Nashville on Dec. 12.

Tennessee has 176 approved opportunity zones across 75 counties.