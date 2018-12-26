Teens killed in crash included brother of Kansas State RBs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of the three teens killed in a weekend crash in suburban Kansas City.

Blue Springs police identified the teens Wednesday as 15-year-old Nicholas Fordham, 16-year-old Darrian Warmack and 16-year-old Kaylen Wright. Warmack was a star athlete and the younger brother of Kansas State University running backs, Dalvin and Michael Warmack.

The crash happened Saturday when the vehicle in which the teens were riding crested a hill, clipped another car and landed in a ravine. One person was injured in the other vehicle.

Dalvin Warmack, who was a senior for the Wildcats last season, expressed thanks on Instagram for the outpouring of support his family had received. He described his younger brother as "special" and already "years beyond" him.