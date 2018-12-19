Teens issued infractions for alcohol, pot possession

NEW CANAAN — Two New Canaan teens were given infractions for alcohol and possession of marijuana, according to police.

On Monday at 12:04 p.m., officers on patrol reportedly witnessed a male, identified as John Reed, enter the woods off of South Avenue. Reed, a 19-year-old New Canaan resident, allegedly retrieved a bag and was then observed standing near a parked vehicle.

Officers made contact with Reed and discovered the bag contained a 750 ml bottle of Smirnoff vodka, police said. Reed was issued an infraction for possession of alcohol by a minor in a public place.

A passenger in the vehicle, James Hirai, then allegedly claimed ownership of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the bag. Hirai, an 18-year-old New Canaan resident, was given an infraction for possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana and posessesion of drug paraphernalia.

