Teen killed, 2 others hurt in SUV rollover in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Waterbury say an 18-year-old woman died and two other people were hurt when their SUV hit a parked car and rolled over.

Police say the SUV was headed south at about 8 p.m. Wednesday when it struck the unoccupied parked car and rolled, coming to rest on its side.

Witnesses say they saw the vehicle flip several times.

The driver was ejected and died.

Police say another 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were injured and taken to the hospital. Police say one suffered life-threatening injuries.

No names were made public.

The cause remains under investigation.