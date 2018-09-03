Teen dies after 5-story fall from NYC building

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old girl died after a five-story fall from a Manhattan apartment building.

The New York Police Department identified the teen as Imogen Roche.

They say when emergency responders arrived at the building on Reade Street on Sunday night, Roche was on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.