Teen charged with disorderly conduct after dispute

NEW CANAAN — A 17-year-old New Canaan juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct after a domestic dispute.

On Jan. 5 at 1:20 p.m., New Canaan police were dispatched to a residence on Millport Avenue on a report of a domestic dispute between two occupants of the residence. A subsequent investigation resulted in a male juvenile being issued a juvenile summons for disorderly conduct.

The juvenile was released on a promised to appear at a later court date. As this matter is domestic and involves a juvenile in nature no further will be released, police said.

