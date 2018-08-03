Tax changes impact church hosting Fancy Farm picnic

FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — The church that hosts Kentucky's premier political event says it could take a $13,000 hit this year because of changes to the state's tax code.

The St. Jerome Catholic Church picnic in Fancy Farm has become the launching pad for Kentucky's fall campaign season. The picnic is also a fundraiser for the church. Pastor Darrell Venters said the church will have to pay $13,000 in taxes this year because the state no longer exempts religious groups from sales taxes.

Democratic Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says a new law enacted by the Republican-controlled legislature is to blame. But Republican leaders say the issue was caused by a state Supreme Court ruling declaring nonprofits are not exempt from the taxes.

Republican leaders plan to fix the issue when the legislature reconvenes early next year.