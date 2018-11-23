Task force wrapping up work on Madison's tree canopy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A task force that has been at work for a year will soon have recommendations for preserving, diversifying and expanding Madison's tree canopy.

City Forester Marla Eddy tells the Wisconsin State Journal that a healthy canopy can improve aesthetics, remove air pollutants, lower home heating and cooling costs and raise property values.

The nine-member Urban Forestry Task Force has been reviewing the entire urban forest, including publicly and privately owned trees. It's been looking at numerous ideas, such as requiring at least one tree be planted on new single-family lots and burying more overhead power lines.

Task force chairman Jeremy Kane says the group should have final recommendations for city committees and City Council consideration early next year.

