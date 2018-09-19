Talmadge Hill parking expansion plan in motion

In June, 38 spots were changed from metered parking spaces to permit only spaces at Talmadge Hill Road parking lot. In June, 38 spots were changed from metered parking spaces to permit only spaces at Talmadge Hill Road parking lot. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media

The Talmadge Hill Road parking lot intersects with Old Stamford Road. The Talmadge Hill Road parking lot intersects with Old Stamford Road. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media

Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Talmadge Hill parking expansion plan in motion 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — Though there is no set timeline yet, town officials are beginning the planning phase to add 60 new parking spots at the Talmadge Hill train station.

The state, which owns the property where the 60 spots would be, said last month it was open to leasing the space to the town following communication between First Selectman Kevin Moynihan and Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker.

“We still have to work with the state to agree upon a lease but we should have that in a few weeks,” Moynihan noted at the Board of Selectmen meeting Sept. 18.

The spots would go on a vacant lot at the intersection of Talmadge Hill Road and Old Stamford Road. The proposed 60 spaces would be designated as daily fee spots.

According to Director of Public Works Tiger Mann, a ballpark cost estimate for the project could be around half a million dollars which would include the layout of the 60 parking spots and sidewalks.

“The Department of Transportation has certain requirements that we have to uphold and while we came at $300,000, we expanded to about $500,000 to expand that to any concerns the Merritt Parkway Conservancy (a nonprofit that works to preserve the Merritt Parkway) might have,” Mann said.

As of early September, the Parking Authority said it had an estimated 500 people on its parking wait lists.

“We would make $75,000 a year in revenues from the meters (at Talmadge Hill) and so we can pay it back over several years,” Moynihan said.

Commuter parking has been a perennial headache for residents and town officials alike. In June, 38 spots at the Talmadge Hill Road parking lot were changed from metered spaces to permit only spaces for New Canaan residents.

In July, the downtown area saw the loss of 15 spaces after a resident put the town on notice for violating a state law on the distance between parking and pedestrian crosswalks.

Earlier this month, the town entered into a lease agreement with Boxcar, a mobile phone application that allows users to pay a $7 fee for daily parking on private property. The first pilot site of this initiative was St. Aloysius, the church on Cherry Street.

The town will be paying Tighe & Bond $9,000 for a conceptual plan for the newly proposed parking lot at the Talmadge Hill railroad station. The selectmen unanimously voted to approve the motion Tuesday morning.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com