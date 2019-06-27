Tally of Nevada casino win down in May, baccarat play cited

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casinos in Nevada won nearly $982 million from gamblers in May, down almost 6 percent from the house winnings figure of $1 billion during the same month a year ago.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported a fifth consecutive decrease in statewide "gaming win."

Board analyst Michael Lawton says monthly data reflects that baccarat card players were luckier than usual, particularly on the Las Vegas Strip, while statewide slot winnings and volume figures are both trending upward.

Gambling is second only to sales taxes as a percentage of the state's $14 billion annual budget.

In fiscal-year comparisons, the key monthly measurement of the gambling industry has been about flat for 11 months.

The report says the state collected $61.3 million in percentage fee taxes based on May figures. That was down 9.8% from a year ago.