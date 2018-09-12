Tacoma towing company sued over sale of serviceman's car

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state claims a Tacoma towing company illegally sold the impounded car belonging to a serviceman deployed on the USS John C. Stennis aircraft carrier.

The News Tribune reports the Attorney General's Office claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that Burns Towing never checked if the owner of the car was in the military — a check required by state and federal laws.

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alex Vaughn had parked his Chevrolet Malibu at a Tacoma apartment complex in March before being deployed.

The state is seeking fines and penalties for violations and a permanent injunction to force the company to perform checks. The state is also seeking compensation for Vaughn from the car sale.

Burns Towing did not immediately return the newspaper's call seeking comment.

___

