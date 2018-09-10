Suspect wounded in gunfire with police outside restaurant

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Police say a suspect was wounded in barrage of gunfire involving police officers outside a Burger King restaurant in suburban Chicago.

Illinois State Police say the suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition after Sunday night's shooting in the western suburb of Maywood.

State police say two Maywood officers fired shots while responding to a reported armed robbery at the restaurant. The officers were treated and released from a hospital.

Chicago television stations played a bystander's cellphone video during which more than a dozen gunshots could be heard.

State police said the shooting was under investigation and didn't say whether the suspect had a gun or fired any shots at the officers.