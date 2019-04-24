Survey: Commuters fed up, want action now on transportation

BOSTON (AP) — A survey finds that many Massachusetts commuters are so fed up with traffic congestion and transit delays that they're thinking about changing jobs or even moving out of the region.

The online survey of 1,200 registered voters released Wednesday was conducted last month by the MassInc polling group.

Among the results: More than 70% of full-time workers feel anger, stress or frustration over their commute; more than 70% have left earlier or later to avoid the worst commuting times; about half report being late for work or appointments in recent months.

About two-thirds of respondents said they agreed with the statement that "urgent action" is needed by policymakers to fix the state's transportation problems.

The survey registered support for several initiatives including discounted tolls for motorists who commute during off-peak hours.