Sununu vetoes net metering bill
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill that would have expanded net metering, which allows small-system power generators to get credits for electricity they send to the grid.
The Republican governor, in his veto message Monday, said the bill would help large-scale solar developers at the expense of ratepayers, including the elderly and those on fixed incomes.
House Majority Leader Rep. Doug Ley, a Democrat, said the bill would have saved local municipalities money.
