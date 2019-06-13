Sununu likely to veto gun bills that passed the House

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two gun control bills are on their way to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who is likely to veto them.

The House voted Thursday to go along with the Senate's changes to a pair of gun-related bills. One would impose a three-day waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a gun. Opponents have called it an attack on gun shows and auctions, but supporters say creating a buffer between impulse and action could prevent violence and suicide.

The other bill would require background checks for all firearms sales or transfers.

Sununu's spokesman says the governor is not looking to make any changes to existing gun laws. Neither bill passed in either chamber with enough votes to override a veto.