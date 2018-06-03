Sunday's air show to honor glider pilot who died in crash

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (AP) — The second day of a weekend airshow at a U.S. Air Force base in southwestern Idaho has been dedicated to the veteran hang glider pilot who died in Saturday's crash.

Air Force officials identified the pilot killed as Dan Buchanan. They said Sunday's Gunfighter Skies Air & Space Celebration at Mountain Home Air Force Base will continue in his honor and the support he provided to its airshows.

Officials called off the rest of Saturday's show at the air base about 55 miles southeast of Boise after the crash. Buchanan was flown by helicopter to a local hospital where he died.

The Idaho Statesman says Buchanan was a resident of Dayton, Nevada, who appeared annually at more than 25 airshows. He was licensed as a private and commercial pilot.