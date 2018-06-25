Summer storms bring flooding to some areas along rivers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Summer storms are causing rivers to rise, creating minor flooding along parts of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.

The National Weather Service projects the Missouri River to get above technical flood stage starting in the middle of this week in St. Joseph, Missouri, and Atchison, Kansas.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi River is predicted to reach a foot or two above technical flood stage from the Missouri-Iowa border south to near St. Louis.

No significant damage is expected from river flooding. But storms could bring heavy rain early this week, creating the risk of flash flooding.