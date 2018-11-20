Suicide Prevention Hotline prank call leads to arrests

NEW CANAAN — A prank call to the Suicide Prevention Hotline led to the arrest of two New Canaan residents, police said.

On Nov. 17 at 10:06 a.m., New Canaan police were dispatched to Logan Road after the Plainfield Police Department called regarding a potential suicidal individual at the location. According to police, a phone call had been made to the suicide hotline in Plainfield, in which two people were heard screaming before the call abruptly ended.

Officers arrived at the residence and made contact with Alex and Dean Tarchoun. Alex, 25, said he called the Suicide Prevention Hotline and began screaming during the call because he thought it would make a good prank, police said. Dean, 22, allegedly said he also screamed while Alex placed the call.

Both were charged with second-degree false incident report and disorderly conduct. They were held in lieu of $5,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 27.

