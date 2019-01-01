Sudanese president orders probe of recent protests

FILE - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Sudan's President Omar Bashir attends a ceremony for Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. An umbrella of independent professional unions on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 is calling on people to march on the presidential palace in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, to demand that autocratic President Omar Bashir step down. less FILE - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Sudan's President Omar Bashir attends a ceremony for Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. An umbrella of independent ... more Photo: Burhan Ozbilici, AP Photo: Burhan Ozbilici, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sudanese president orders probe of recent protests 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's state news agency says President Omar al-Bashir has ordered an investigation into "recent events" in the country, a reference to two weeks of violent protests against his 29-year rule.

The report, late on Monday, said al-Bashir tasked Justice Minister Mohammed Ahmed Salem with leading the probe committee, but gave no details on what exactly it would investigate.

The development follows calls by Western nations, including the United States and Britain, and rights groups for authorities to investigate the use of lethal force by security forces against demonstrators. The protesters initially took to the streets to rally against worsening economic conditions but soon shifted to demanding al-Bashir's ouster.

The government has said 19 people died in the protests. Amnesty International has said it has "credible reports" that 37 died.