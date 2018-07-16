Suburban Indianapolis airport gets $1.5M in improvements

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — About $1.5 million in improvements at a suburban Indianapolis airport have wrapped up ahead of schedule.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority recently announced that the work was completed at Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport in Fishers, which is primarily used by smaller planes.

The updates included resurfacing and extending Taxiway A to match the overall length of the runway, installing LED lighting and repainting runway markers.

The work began in mid-April and mostly was finished by the end of May. The Indianapolis Airport Authority says the airfield reopened ahead of schedule in June. The funding was part of $16 million in federal and state grants awarded to the authority in 2017.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority owns and operates several general aviation airports as well as Indianapolis International Airport.