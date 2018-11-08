Subaru recalls nearly 400K vehicles to fix stalling problems

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling nearly 400,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix two problems that can cause them to stall.

The first recall covers about 229,000 Outback and Legacy vehicles from the 2018 model year. Government documents say a software problem can stop the low-fuel warning light from illuminating and make the miles-to-empty display inaccurate. The problem can cause drivers to run out of fuel and stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will reprogram the software.

The other recall covers the 2012 to 2014 Impreza, and the 2013 BRZ, XV Crosstrek and Toyota Scion FR-S.

The engine valve springs in about 166,000 of the vehicles can fracture, causing the engines to malfunction or stall.

Dealers will replace the springs. Toyota and Subaru jointly designed the FR-S sports car.