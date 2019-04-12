Study: Missouri's marijuana supply will outpace demand

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A government-commissioned study has found that Missouri won't have enough demand for medical marijuana to support the number of businesses the state is required to license next year.

Three University of Missouri researchers recently told state officials that Missouri will need fewer than half of the 60 commercial growers that must be licensed by January.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the researchers predict up to 29 cultivators would grow enough medical marijuana for the estimated 26,000 qualified patients by 2022.

Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment in November legalizing marijuana use for patients with cancer and other serious conditions, as well as for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. Missouri is already planning at least 192 dispensaries, 86 manufacturing facilities and two testing facilities, in addition to the 60 cultivators.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com