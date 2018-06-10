Study: Indiana should spend more to decrease smoking rate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A study says a lack of funding for tobacco control programs may be contributing to Indiana having the nation's 10th-highest smoking rate.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation report found that Indiana spent $8.2 million in 2016 on tobacco control efforts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends states allocate $73.5 million for such efforts.

The report predicts that spending the CDC's recommended amount could cause 117,000 adults to stop smoking, which would be about an 11 percent reduction.

Researchers found that more than 11,000 Indiana residents die due to smoking each year and cost the state $7.6 billion in health care expenses.

The study was conducted by the Health Policy Center at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

