Student held after rap video appears to threaten shooting

MARYSVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan high school student has been arrested after allegedly making a rap video that appeared to threaten a school shooting.

Police say the student at Marysville High School, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Detroit, was being held at a juvenile detention center ahead of a hearing Wednesday in St. Clair County.

The Marysville Public Schools district says staff became aware of the video Tuesday afternoon and notified police. The student, who wasn't at school that day, is facing a domestic terrorism charge. The district says the student isn't being allowed to return to school.

Superintendent Shawn Wightman says in a statement that "our highest priority during a serious incident or crisis in the district is the safety and well-being of our students, staff and visitors."