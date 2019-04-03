Studebaker Electric Fountain nears its South Bend homecoming

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The restoration of the city's Studebaker Electric Fountain is nearly complete, and planning is underway for a gala July 21 rededication of the historic structure after it's placed at its new home in Leeper Park.

The event will take place on the 113th anniversary of the fountain's original dedication.

The restored fountain will be lit with colored LED lights, similar to the incandescent lights that awed South Bend crowds when the fountain was originally dedicated in 1906 in a central spot in Howard Park. Electric lighting was relatively new then, and a lighted public fountain was a great novelty.

The crumbling fountain was removed from Howard Park in 1941, when the city had no money to repair it. It was long thought lost, but part of it resurfaced a few years ago and was donated to The History Museum.

Most of the top two-thirds of the fountain pieces still existed, although in fragile condition: three cherubs riding dolphins, several classical-style female figures and a wide basin. Those pieces were transported in early 2018 to McKay Lodge Fine Art Conservation Laboratory Inc. of Oberlin, Ohio, where they have been undergoing careful restoration.

The fountain was made by J.L. Mott Iron Works Co., a company that went out of business in the 1930s.

However, Robinson Iron Corp. of Alexander City, Alabama, has the original J.L. Mott molds. The pieces that were missing from South Bend's fountain have been recast in recent months by Robinson for McCay Lodge to fit with the restored pieces.

"You can't tell the difference between the new pieces and the restored old pieces," said volunteer Vicki McIntire, who has visited the work sites. The restored fountain will look very much like it did when it was brand-new in 1906, she said.

Georgia Fountain Co., of Tucker, Georgia, designed and will install the lighting system. The lights will be programmable, giving the parks department the ability to change the colors like the South Bend River Lights sculpture on the river near Century Center.

The fountain pieces are expected back in town in late spring in preparation for installation in the northern part of the central section of Leeper Park, said McIntire, who is leading the community fundraising drive that is paying for the fountain's restoration.

So far, community residents have donated $677,870.

That's more than the estimated $458,900 that was needed to restore and place the fountain. The extra funds will go into an endowment to pay for the fountain's future maintenance, to assure that it will never go missing again, McIntire said.

Contributions are still being accepted. For details on how to donate, visit: studebakerfountain.org .

All donors will be invited to the gala celebration July 21 to mark the fountain's rededication, McIntyre said. In Leeper Park that evening, the restored fountain and its lights will be turned on for the first time.

Vintage vehicles will be parked nearby, there will be catered refreshments and music, and guests will be encouraged to dress in styles from 1906 to 1941, the span during which the fountain originally stood in the city.

The fountain is large: about 28 feet tall, with a pool nearly 42 feet in diameter. As it was in 1906, the fountain will have a 14-foot circular concrete plaza around it.

The nearby landscape will feature walking paths, benches, flowers and other greenery.

Individuals or organizations who make donations of $250 or more are entitled to have their names on patterned concrete bricks in the plaza.

So far, there are more than 154 donor individuals or organizations. One local family gave $125,000 to the effort, and another family gave $100,000. The project also received a $30,000 ArtsEverywhere challenge grant from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.

WNIT-TV is preparing a documentary about the fountain, its history and the restoration. The 60-minute special is slated to premiere July 21, the same date as the fountain rededication, said Brenda Bowyer, who is producing the documentary.

City parks leaders decided to place the restored fountain in Leeper Park, rather than the fountain's original home, Howard Park.

That decision was made because, under a $50 million city parks improvement plan, Howard Park is undergoing a dramatic transformation into an "active" park with an ice-skating trail, playground, interactive fountain, activities building, café and other recreation-oriented features, according to Aaron Perri, the city's executive director of Venues, Parks & Arts.

Leeper Park also is slated for major improvements. It's designated as a more traditional, pastoral park with walking paths, a lavender labyrinth, the fountain and the rose garden. The classical design of the fountain makes it a more natural fit for a traditional park, Perri said.

Contractor bids for the work in the central section of Leeper Park are due in April, with work expected to begin in May, Perri said. The work in that section should be complete by the end of summer.

City leaders made the decision and won Historic Preservation Commission approval in February to remove the 112-year-old man-made Leeper Park duck pond, saying it isn't a natural or healthful habitat for the ducks and geese that gather there.

The park improvement plan calls for an overlook to be built along the St. Joseph River bank, north of the Studebaker Fountain, so park visitors can watch ducks and other wildlife in their natural habitat.

The playground that now exists in the central section of Leeper Park will be removed, and a new playground built in the park's west section, next to the tennis courts.

The elaborate fountain was unveiled in 1906 in Howard Park before a crowd of thousands. It was a gift to the city from John M. Studebaker, co-founder and president of the Studebaker Corp.

The fountain stood in a large concrete basin. In the basin were figures of eight turtles and four cherubs riding dolphins, each spurting streams of water. Below were figures of boys and swans. The crowning figure was a woman holding a vase from which water spurted, and the middle section showed female figures.

After the fountain was dismantled in 1941, it went missing for 68 years and was thought to have been scrapped. But the top section of it came into the possession of a local family, and it was in their Osceola yard for nearly 50 years until 2009, when it was donated to The History Museum.

__

Source: South Bend Tribune

___

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com

This is an Indiana Exchange story shared by the South Bend Tribune