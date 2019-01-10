Strong interest in medical marijuana in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Plenty of entities are showing interest in opening medical marijuana businesses in Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Thursday that it has received more than 250 forms and more than $2 million in application fees in the first week of accepting applications from those seeking to grow or distribute medical marijuana.

Missouri voters in November approved a constitutional amendment allowing for medical marijuana, joining 32 other states. The health department is still formulating rules to regulate the new industry.

Entities seeking a cultivation facility must pay a $10,000 application fee. Those seeking to distribute medical marijuana or manufacture products infused with medical marijuana must pay a $6,000 fee.