Stratford man charged with driving under suspension

NEW CANAAN — Eliezer Ceballos, a 21-year-old Stratford resident, was charged with operating a vehicle under suspension.

At 1:32 p.m. on Nov. 1, a police officer on Cherry Street noticed Ceballos smoking a marijuana cigarette while driving a vehicle. The officer carried out a vehicular inspection and, upon checking Ceballos’ record, he had an outstanding failure to appear in 2016 that had resulted in his driving suspension.

Ceballos was taken into custody and posted $100 bond on the suspension charge. He was issued a Nov. 12 court date.

