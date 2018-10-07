Storm threat forces Florida candidates to alter campaigns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida politicians are being forced to alter their campaigns to deal with the looming threat of Tropical Storm Michael, which could hit the state as a hurricane later this week.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum's campaign said Sunday that he was canceling South Florida events planned for this week to deal with storm preparations. Projections show the storm hitting northwest Florida.

Republicans are currently airing television ads that fault the Tallahassee mayor for power outages following Hurricane Hermine in 2016.

Gov. Rick Scott is running against U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson. Scott spent Sunday huddling with state officials and discussing preparations with local officials. He also activated 500 members of the Florida National Guard.

Scott has made his handling of past storms a theme in one of his current campaign ads.