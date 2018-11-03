Storm leads to flooding, power outages

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Rain and high wind have led to flooding and power outages in Connecticut.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Saturday for the Connecticut River in Hartford and Middlesex counties.

Meteorologists say up to 4 inches of rain have fallen in the upper Connecticut river basin since Friday, which is expected to lead to localized flooding in Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Glastonbury and Newington.

Forecasters are also expecting wind gusts of up to 50 mph Saturday afternoon and evening. Power company Eversource reported 9,600 outages in the state at 3 p.m. Saturday