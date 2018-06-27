Storm boasts 15 athletes committed to colleges

Pictured above are the St. Luke's graduates committed to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

15 members of the St. Luke's Class of 2018 who will continue to compete in the sports they love at the collegiate level.

This number represents approximately 18% of the graduating class, well above the national average (7%) for high school athletes who go on to play a varsity sport in college.

The senior athletes recruited to play in college will compete across eight different sports for various Division I and Division III schools. The collegiate athletes are:

Meg Adams (Rowing, Bucknell University), Brendan Casey (Football, University of Connecticut), McKenna Frank (Basketball, Wake Forest University), Ben Joseph (Football, Monmouth University), Maya Klein (Basketball, Providence College), John Krill (Water Polo, Connecticut College), Jonas Harper (Basketball, Boston University), Nate Phelps (Rowing, Princeton University), Noelle Ruschil (Softball, Middlebury College), Jackson Ryan (Basketball, Worcester Polytechnic Institute), Thaise Sudano (Soccer, Kenyon College), Rebecca Taylor (Ice Hockey, Nichols College), Caroline Thompson (Soccer, Wofford College), Alexandra Truwit (Swimming, Yale University), Andrew Varoli (Basketball, Sarah Lawrence College)

The athletes were celebrated at the St. Luke's Athletic Awards Night in May.

At the Athletic Awards Night, Athletic Director Mike West said, “The work-ethic and leadership of these student-athletes have been outstanding. St. Luke’s is proud to have such a large percentage of the Class of 2018 heading to college to continue their commitment to performing at the highest levels of academics and athletics. You all have set the bar so very high for future classes, and have given so much to our community in the process, thank you.”

Director of College Counseling Sonia Bell added, “What I also find exciting is the number of St. Luke’s students who don’t look to get recruited by coaches while they are in high school but try out for teams once they get to college. We have an alumnus who is on the rowing team at MIT, another alumnus on the track and field team at Bryn Mawr College and one who walked on to the golf team at Cornell University and is on their roster.”