Stolen car found with Christmas gifts still inside

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police say they have recovered a family's stolen car with their Christmas gifts still inside in Massachusetts.

Lauren and William Ingram say they packed the car with their 4-year-old daughter's gifts Thursday when someone stole the vehicle as it was warming up in a driveway in Dedham.

The Ingrams say police called Saturday to report they found the car, and it appears the gifts are still inside.

Laura Ingram tells WFXT-TV she never thought the car would be found.

She says good Samaritans donated money to an online fundraiser for the family and donated gifts for their daughter.

She says the experience reminded her that "there are good people in this world."

The Ingrams will be able to pick up the vehicle Monday.