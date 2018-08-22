Stocks mixed even as S&P 500 index marks longest bull run





































Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Image 1 of 10 A chart on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the rise of the S&P 500 index since 2009, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised to reach its longest-ever bull run. less A chart on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the rise of the S&P 500 index since 2009, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 2 of 10 Trader Edward Curran works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised to reach its longest-ever bull run. Trader Edward Curran works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised to reach its longest-ever bull run. Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 3 of 10 Traders Peter Tuchman, left, and Sal Suarino work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised to reach its longest-ever bull run. less Traders Peter Tuchman, left, and Sal Suarino work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised to reach its ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 4 of 10 Trader Jonathan Corpina, left, and specialist Michael Pistillo work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised to reach its longest-ever bull run. less Trader Jonathan Corpina, left, and specialist Michael Pistillo work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 5 of 10 Specialist Anthony Matesic, left, and trader Anthony Carannante work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised to reach its longest-ever bull run. less Specialist Anthony Matesic, left, and trader Anthony Carannante work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 6 of 10 Trader Tommy Kalikas, left, and specialist Anthony Rinaldi work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised to reach its longest-ever bull run. less Trader Tommy Kalikas, left, and specialist Anthony Rinaldi work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 7 of 10 Trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised to reach its longest-ever bull run. Trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised to reach its longest-ever bull run. Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 8 of 10 Specialist Vincent Surace works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised to reach its longest-ever bull run. less Specialist Vincent Surace works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised to reach its ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 9 of 10 Trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised to reach its longest-ever bull run. Trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised to reach its longest-ever bull run. Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 10 of 10 Trader Stephen Gilmartin, left, and specialist John O'Hara work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised to reach its longest-ever bull run. less Trader Stephen Gilmartin, left, and specialist John O'Hara work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market is poised ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP Stocks mixed even as S&P 500 index marks longest bull run 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

The major U.S. stock indexes were mostly higher in morning trading Wednesday, recouping some of their losses from earlier in the day, as the S&P 500 index was poised to mark its longest bull run in history. Gains in technology stocks, retailers and energy companies outweighed losses in industrial firms and elsewhere in the market.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index edged up 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,865 as of 11:24 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 9 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 25,812. The Nasdaq composite gained 22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,882. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up less than 1 point, or 0.1 percent, to 1,718. Gainers and decliners were running about evenly on the New York Stock Exchange.

BULL MARKET: On Tuesday, the S&P 500 index briefly traded at an all-time high just as the U.S. stock market's bull run came closer to becoming the longest on record. The current bull market, which began in 2009, is on track to become the longest in history on Wednesday, surpassing the bull run of the 1990s.

TECH REBOUND: Technology sector stocks reversed course after an early slide. Nvidia gained 2.3 percent to $259.23.

BULLSEYE: Target climbed 5.1 percent to $87.50 after the retailer reported earnings that came in ahead of analysts' forecasts. The company also raised its annual forecasts, citing stronger online and in-store sales.

FASHIONABLE RESULTS: Urban Outfitters rose 6.7 percent to $50.95 after the clothing retailer posted a bigger profit and better sales than analysts expected.

WELL-BUILT: Lowe's jumped 8.5 percent to $108.24 after the home-improvement chain's latest quarterly results topped Wall Street's estimates.

WHAT A DRAG: Industrial stocks took some of the heaviest losses. American Airlines Group lost 2.1 percent to $39.50.

MAKING THE DEAL: Hartford Financial Services Group slid 3.5 percent to $50.49 after the insurance and financial services company said it will buy insurance underwriter Navigators for $70 a share, or $2.08 billion.

ENERGY: U.S. benchmark crude climbed 2.2 percent to $67.28 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, gained 2 percent to $74.08 per barrel in London.

The pickup in oil prices helped boost energy sector stocks. Marathon Oil gained 2.7 percent to $20.75.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.83 percent from 2.84 percent late Tuesday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.47 yen from 110.40 yen late Tuesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1599 from $1.1574.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was flat, while France's CAC 40 edged up 0.2 percent. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares added 0.2 percent. In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 closed 0.6 percent higher. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3 percent. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.1 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.6 percent.