Stiff opposition from Maine timber to ban on aerial spray

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Members of the Maine timber industry are pushing back at a proposal against aerial spraying of herbicides in the state's forests.

The bill was proposed by Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson and it's scheduled to appear before a legislative committee on Thursday. Jackson's proposal states that it would ban the use of "aerial herbicide spraying for the purpose of deforestation."

Several members of the timber industry say that definition is far too broad and would take a valuable tool away from companies that harvest trees from Maine's vast forests. Anthony Hourihan, director of land development for major timber player Irving Woodlands, says the company uses aerial herbicide spraying to halt the growth of vegetation that competes with valuable trees.