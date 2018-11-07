Governor's race up for grabs as Connecticut hits the polls

FILE - This panel of Sept. 26, 2018 file photos shows Independent candidate Oz Griebel, left, Democrat Party candidate Ned Lamont, center, and Republican Party candidate Bob Stefanowski after a gubernatorial debate at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Voters turned out in steady rain Tuesday to elect a new governor, Congress members and others in an election that officials said was going smoothly despite some soggy ballots.

All eyes were on the race for governor in which the two major party candidates, Democrat Ned Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski, have argued for months over who is better positioned to fix Connecticut's fiscal ills. Pre-election polling indicated the race was a statistical tie.

By Tuesday evening, more than 42 percent of the state's record 2.16 million registered voters had cast ballots, according to Secretary of the State Denise Merrill's office. Merrill said the elections were going smoothly despite some long lines and some ballots getting dampened by rainwater from voters' jackets.

Turnout is typically about 55 percent to 65 percent in midterm elections.

The vote for governor headlines midterm balloting in Connecticut that includes a re-election bid for Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, contests for the state's five U.S. House seats and other statewide and local races.

Stefanowski, of Madison, and Lamont, of Greenwich, lead a pack of five men vying to succeed Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a Democrat who narrowly won the state's top office in 2010 and 2014. Polling has indicated the race is a statistical tie.

Lamont and other Democratic candidates have made this election partly a referendum on President Donald Trump, and Lamont has promised to be the state's firewall against the president's policies.

But the state's continued economic challenges, including projected budget deficits, have also been a key issue.

Republican state Rep. Doug Dubitsky, who greeted voters in a drizzling rain outside a polling place in Norwich, said he wasn't sure how much influence the president will ultimately have on the state's election.

"It's hard to tell how the whole Trump situation is going to play out," he said. "Certainly there are angry people who hate Trump and will vote against anybody who is associated with Trump. And there are some who love Trump and will vote for anybody that's associated with him.

"Most of the people that I've spoken to are really concerned about Connecticut's economy," he said. "Because really, everything flows from that: education health care, municipal issues."

Stefanowski has painted Lamont as a clone of the unpopular Malloy who would preside over tax increases.

A rare Republican in heavily Democratic Hartford, Ken Lerman said high taxes — not Trump — were foremost on his mind as he filled out his ballot.

"Our taxes keep rising. We can't afford it," said Lerman, an attorney and chairman of the Hartford Republican Town Committee. "We need a change in government."

Lamont, in turn, has accused Stefanowski of proposing a reckless tax-cutting plan and being a threat to Connecticut's values, including the state's strong gun control laws and protections for women.

Independent candidate Oz Griebel, Libertarian Rod Hanscomb and Mark Stewart Greenstein, co-founder of Americans for Minimal Government Party, are also on the ballot. Polls close at 8 p.m.

