Station Casinos scoops up more land in fast-growing areas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Property records show Station Casinos is adding to its land holdings around Las Vegas.

Clark County records show the casino operator purchased 40 acres in the northwest community of Skye Canyon for $36 million.

Station Casinos has not detailed if and when it would develop a project on the land. But the move gives the company a chance to scoop up valuable acres in a fast-growing area.

Station spokeswoman Lori Nelson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the company is pleased to acquire the strategically-located land but did not offer information about the company's plans.

John Knott with commercial real estate firm CBRE Group says the purchase also prevents any competitors from building a casino resort in the spot.

