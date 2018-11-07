Statewide outage affects Louisiana driver's license offices

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The computer system for the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is down statewide.

Workers discovered the outage as offices opened Wednesday. Office of Motor Vehicles commissioner Karen St. Germain told The Associated Press in a Wednesday midday interview that it is unlikely the problem will be corrected before the usual 4 p.m. closing time at the 79 offices around the state.

St. Germain says the state Office of Technology Services is working on the problem. She said updates would be posted on the office's Facebook page .