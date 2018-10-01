State wildlife officials disentangle bucks' antlers, 1 dies

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — State wildlife officials in northwestern Montana disentangled the antlers of two bucks locked in breeding-season battle between Kalispell and Whitefish.

One of the bucks had died and wardens briefly tranquilized the other while they sawed an antler off the dead buck to free its foe.

Lee Terry discovered the bucks Friday morning and called Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Warden Bob Obst tells the Daily Inter Lake he's only seen bucks get their antlers locked up twice in the 22 years he's been on the job. He says deer usually get tangled up in barbed wire.

Obst says once the exhausted buck was freed it got up, jumped a fence and headed for the Flathead River.

Obst says it was hard to tell if the other buck died from exhaustion or if it suffered a broken neck.

