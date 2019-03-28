State's AG vows to fight for pre-existing condition coverage

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio's attorney general says he plans to file a federal court brief opposing the potential elimination of health care coverage for people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost told The Associated Press on Thursday the decision of a federal judge in Texas declaring all provisions of the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional, including coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, would leave nearly 2 million Ohioans without health insurance if upheld.

Democratic attorneys general from 17 states have appealed Judge Reed O'Connor's December ruling with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

Yost says he'll file his brief in support of requiring health insurers to cover those with pre-existing conditions next week.

President Donald Trump's administration said Monday it wants the Affordable Care Act struck down.