State parks free Sunday for veterans, active-duty military

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Military eterans and active-duty service members can enter Indiana's parks free of charge Sunday as the state honors them on Veterans Day.

The state Department of Natural Resources says all veterans and active-duty military personnel — along with everyone in their vehicle — will be admitted free to all state parks, reservoir properties and state forest recreation areas.

Because southern Indiana's Falls of the Ohio State Park is only open during the afternoon on Veterans Day, it will offer free admission to its interpretive center for veterans and active-duty military both Sunday and Monday.

Veterans and military personnel should present identification or evidence of military service at entrance gates.

State Parks Director Dan Bortner says veterans "can explore some of the best outdoor places in our state."