State park buildings getting $2.5M-plus in renovations

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — A popular state park in upstate New York is getting more than $2.5 million in upgrades that include renovations to an old bathhouse and new outdoor tennis courts.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced the state will spend $2.2 million to convert the Roosevelt II Bathhouse in Saratoga Spa State Park into a holistic wellness center to be run by a charitable organization.

The long-vacant Georgian Revival-style bathhouse was built in the 1930s.

The state also will spend nearly $350,000 to fix roofs, masonry and the ceilings at the Hall of Springs and administration buildings in the park, home of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Another $75,000 is going to a local group so it can replace four aging, seldom-used hard-surface tennis courts with four clay courts.